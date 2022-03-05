A-L's Angelina Napoleon, Orchard Park's Kegan Mancabelli win state indoor track titles

STATEN ISLAND – Angelina Napoleon of Allegany-Limestone used a furious kick on the final lap to mount the victory stand in the 1,000 meters at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association indoor track championships Saturday at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex.

The junior, seemingly in trouble throughout the race, crossed the finish line in front in a personal-best 2:49.65, holding off Hannah Boyle of Section III’s Cicero-North Syracuse, who finished in 2:49.96.

Boxed in badly on the second lap, Napoleon made a huge move to go from sixth to third, then fell back to fifth.

“When I heard the bell, I thought I had two laps to go,” she said. “There was no excuse not to push myself. I had nothing to lose, and everything to gain.”

Later, she completed an odd double, taking second in the high jump with a 5-feet, 7-inch clearance.

“I felt good after the 1,000,” she said. “I had a good second attempt at 5-8.”

“I think I did pretty well today,” she added.

Camryn Cole, of Section V’s Webster-Schroeder, also cleared 5-7, but won on a first-jump clearance.