A-L's Angelina Napoleon, Orchard Park's Kegan Mancabelli win state indoor track titles

STATEN ISLAND – Angelina Napoleon of Allegany-Limestone used a furious kick on the final lap to mount the victory stand in the 1,000 meters at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association indoor track championships Saturday at the Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex.
The junior, seemingly in trouble throughout the race, crossed the finish line in front in a personal-best 2:49.65, holding off Hannah Boyle of Section III’s Cicero-North Syracuse, who finished in 2:49.96.
Boxed in badly on the second lap, Napoleon made a huge move to go from sixth to third, then fell back to fifth.
“When I heard the bell, I thought I had two laps to go,” she said. “There was no excuse not to push myself. I had nothing to lose, and everything to gain.”
Later, she completed an odd double, taking second in the high jump with a 5-feet, 7-inch clearance.
“I felt good after the 1,000,” she said. “I had a good second attempt at 5-8.”
“I think I did pretty well today,” she added.
Camryn Cole, of Section V’s Webster-Schroeder, also cleared 5-7, but won on a first-jump clearance.
The Holland/East Aurora boys pulled off a major upset, winning the 4 x 800-meter relay in 7:56.16, with Braden Tent (2:02.17), Pierce Tisen (1:57.75), Evan Owens (2:00.534) and Brody Jones (1:55.70) handling the baton chores.
Kegan Mancabelli of Orchard Park won the public schools pole vault state championship with a 15-foot clearance.
Entering the competition at 14-feet, he missed on his first attempt, then dueled with St. Anthony’s Nicholas Lourenco, with each passing 15-3.
Lourenco won the Federation championship when he cleared 15-6 on his first attempt. Macanbelli had a good second attempt, but fell short.
There was double joy in the Mancabelli household as younger brother Anthony, just a freshman, cleared 12 feet, a personal best.
“I was looking for the section record today,” said Kegan Mancabelli, who will vault and compete in the decathlon next year at Cornell. That mark is 15-6 1/4, held by North Tonawanda’s Anton Kunis.
Kendall Mariacher of Iroquois took second place in the 55-meter hurdles, breaking his own school record with a time of 7.59 seconds. Rocky El of East Syracuse won the race in 7.54.
Veda Jauch of Starpoint also had a good day, taking second in the weight throw, and later adding an eighth in the shot put.
She threw 47 feet, 10 inches in the weight throw, and a personal-best 37-3 in the shot put.
“I feel good,” she said.
Her throws coach at Starpoint, Sam Wray, added, “She was a little nervous in the weight, but she has nothing to be ashamed of. I’m proud of her.”
The Sweet Home jumpers have been good the entire indoor season, and Moet Koloko placed fourth in the long jump with a 21-9.5 leap.
Kent State-bound Angela Carter cleared 5-5 in the high jump, good for fifth.
“I had a real good second attempt at 5-6,” Carter said. “Everyone here was so supportive, which was refreshing.”
Lanee Hall, who is also a Kent State signee, matched Koloko in the triple jump, taking fourth with a 38-2.75 effort.
“I couldn’t get my speed going on the runway today,” Hall said.
Alexandra Kelly of Rocky Point won with a 39-6 leap.
Alyssa Armitage of Starpont placed sixth in the pole vault, clearing 11-6.
The intersectional medley relay team of Arrianna Blachowicz (Iroquois), Annaliese Henrich (Orchard Park), Megan McLaughlin (Holland/East Aurora) and Kirsten Melnik (Springville) finished third in 10:30.29.
McLaughlin and Zach Winnicki of Lancaster received sportsmanship awards for Section VI in a pre-meet ceremony.