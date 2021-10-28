A double serving of playoff action could be on tap for Will South's Max Voyer

Anyone who has seen Williamsville South senior Max Voyer on the field knows he has a strong, accurate kicking leg.
He’s the top scorer for the two-time defending Section VI Class A-2 boys soccer champion Billies (16-2). He’s also leads Western New York in field-goal accuracy among football kickers who have at least four attempts and ranks second in total touchbacks.
Voyer is a vital member of two Section VI playoff teams. He has a somewhat pressing decision regarding Saturday.
He and the soccer Billies vie for the sectional three-peat at 5 p.m. at Sparky Adams Field (the former Parker Field) against Grand Island in a clash of reigning Section VI soccer champions. Voyer, a two-year captain, plans to be there for the entire game.
The question is will he be able to handle kicking duties with the football team before the game. The gridiron Billies (6-2) play at 2 p.m. Class A quarterfinal against Kenmore West at Crosby Field. South enters the clash on a six-game winning streak.
The two fields are roughly 5 to 7 minutes apart, but football games tend to go longer than two hours.
“Right now, I’m really focused on soccer, but if I can play both I’ll gladly do both,” Voyer said Thursday at soccer practice. “It’s my decision. I play a big role on the soccer team, and I’m part of the football team. I’m part of both teams so I feel I have to be there for both of them because I can’t let anybody down.”
Voyer has made 4-of-5 field goals with a long of 42 yards. He’s made 24-of-28 PAT kicks but he makes perhaps his biggest impact in the field position game. He has recorded 15 touchbacks on 32 kickoffs. Canisius’ Alek Reynolds is the only kicker in the area with more touchbacks (19 on 41 kickoffs).
“In coverage that matters, especially against teams you can flip the field when you score,” football coach Kraig Kurzanski said. “We’re a pretty good on kickoffs because we have a good kicker.”
But Voyer’s proven to be an indispensable leader on the soccer team. The fourth-year starter leads the Billies with 28 goals and also has 20 assists. He has scored 52 times in his South career.
He had four goals in a 5-0 playoff win over Iroquois. He had an assist in the team’s 3-0 semifinal win over Amherst last Tuesday.
“Everybody’s important on the team,” said Voyer, downplaying his individual importance. “We all work together, and it brings out the best in each other.”
That includes teammate Billy Freeburg, who calls him the best midfielder in Western New York, along with last season’s sectional hero Josh Bird – who scored the championship-clinching goal with seven seconds left in double overtime. T.J. Venti has 21 goals.
The only football game Voyer has missed during his two seasons was Oct. 16 against Lewiston-Porter. He sat that one out so that he could help the Billies soccer team notch a huge nonleague win over Class AA Lancaster. Voyer had two assists in that triumph.
The soccer team has won 13 of its last 14 games.
“He is both a vocal leader and leader by example,” South soccer coach Trevor Lawler said. “He works really hard in training everyday and holds himself and his teammates to a high standard. That work ethic is the reason he’s been so productive on the field this year. He’s our leading scorer and one of the leading scorers in all of Western New York.
“We don’t have a replacement for him.”
Football has two backups in Luke Malinich and Brett Johnson, but Voyer has the strongest leg. Voyer’s longest field goal in practice is 58 yards. A potential win-win option could very well be Voyer starting his day at Crosby Field, leave early to head to Sparky Adams Field (on Parker Boulevard). However, what happens if he should get dinged up on the football field making a touchdown-saving tackle on a kickoff?
Decisions, decisions.
“I think it’s always the student-athlete’s decision if he wants to play,” Kurzanski said. “If he can’t make it I understand. If he can come for a half, we’ll be better for a half because I think he’s the best kicker in the area.”
“I’m just playing for my school,” Voyer said “Both teams mean the exact same to me because I’m playing for the people who played before me.”
Williamsville South against last year’s Class A-1 co-champion Grand Island in the A-2 final opens a soccer championship doubleheader at Sparky Adams Field. The finale features defending A-1 co-champion Williamsville East against Hamburg for the A-1 title.
The Bulldogs of Hamburg also have a player who doubles as kicker for football in program all-time goals leader Brady Reinagel (59 goals). Hamburg visits Grand Island for its football playoff game Friday night.
Reinagel set the school record in a 5-1 win against Ken West in the A-1 semis with his 58th and 59th.
He has 23 goals on the season. He surpassed Gabe Mastrangelo who set the record in 2018 with 58 goals.
A busy Saturday of championship soccer action begins at Eden and Williamsville North high schools.
The boys Classes D and C doubleheader starts at 10 a.m. at Eden with No. 2 North Collins facing top-seeded Ellicottville for the D crown. Lafayette and Maple Grove meet afterwards for the C crown.
The boys Class B-1 and B-2 finals are at noon and 2:30 p.m. at Williamsville South. East Aurora and Lew-Port kick it off in B-1. The other final pits Roy-Hart against Lackawanna.
A girls soccer quadruple header featuring finals in Classes A-1 (North Tonawanda vs. Grand Island), A-2 (Williamsville South vs. Iroquois), B-1 (City Honors vs. Lew-Port) and B-2 (Fredonia vs. Roy-Hart) begins at 10 a.m. at Williamsville North. The Class C final (Wilson vs. Frewsburg) is at 1 p.m. at Dunkirk and the D final (North Collins vs. Ellicottville) is at 3 p.m. at Eden.