A double serving of playoff action could be on tap for Will South's Max Voyer

Voyer has made 4-of-5 field goals with a long of 42 yards. He’s made 24-of-28 PAT kicks but he makes perhaps his biggest impact in the field position game. He has recorded 15 touchbacks on 32 kickoffs. Canisius’ Alek Reynolds is the only kicker in the area with more touchbacks (19 on 41 kickoffs).

“In coverage that matters, especially against teams you can flip the field when you score,” football coach Kraig Kurzanski said. “We’re a pretty good on kickoffs because we have a good kicker.”

But Voyer’s proven to be an indispensable leader on the soccer team. The fourth-year starter leads the Billies with 28 goals and also has 20 assists. He has scored 52 times in his South career.

He had four goals in a 5-0 playoff win over Iroquois. He had an assist in the team’s 3-0 semifinal win over Amherst last Tuesday.

“Everybody’s important on the team,” said Voyer, downplaying his individual importance. “We all work together, and it brings out the best in each other.”

That includes teammate Billy Freeburg, who calls him the best midfielder in Western New York, along with last season’s sectional hero Josh Bird – who scored the championship-clinching goal with seven seconds left in double overtime. T.J. Venti has 21 goals.