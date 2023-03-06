Five Monsignor Martin basketball teams are playing for state championships Saturday at Rose Hill Gym at Fordham University.
Matchups are set for the two boys teams and Mount St. Mary's, with Nichols and Cardinal O'Hara girls awaiting their opponents.
Here is the schedule:
Boys basketball
Class A Final
Bishop Timon vs. Monsignor Farrell, 1 p.m.
Class B Final
St. Mary’s vs. Moore Catholic, 11 a.m.
Girls basketball
Class AA
Semifinal
People are also reading…
Thursday at Christ the King
Monsignor Scanlan vs. St. Mary’s (Manhasset), 5 p.m.
Final
Saturday at Fordham
Nichols vs. Scanlan-St. Mary’s winner, 7 p.m.
Class A
Semifinal
Thursday at Christ the King
St. Joseph by the Sea vs. St. Anthony’s, 6:30 p.m.
Final
Saturday at Fordham
Cardinal O’Hara vs. St. Joseph-St. Anthony’s winner, 5 p.m.
Class B
Final
Saturday at Fordham
Preston vs. Mount St. Mary’s, 3 p.m.