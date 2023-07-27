The Kensington Lions will host its 47th annual All-Star football game Friday night and has added a flag football All-Star game for the first time.

The flag football game will take place at 5:30 p.m. at Buffalo State’s Coyer Field, followed by the tackle football game at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the gate on gameday for $15. Tickets for children 12-and-under will be $5. All proceeds go to the Kensington Lions Club charity fund.

Both games will feature graduated seniors and cheerleaders as their last hurrah before they begin the next phases of their lives in the fall.

St. Joseph’s Mike Corona will coach the North football team and Sweet Home’s Chris Monaco is coaching the North girls. Both teams are practicing at St. Joseph’s. Ty Parker of Health Sciences will lead the South football team and Orchard Park’s Jeff Weis will coach the South girls team. Both teams are holding practices at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium.

The football and flag football teams are practicing at the same fields due to a shortage of athletic trainers, according to the Kensington Lions Club.

Sweet Home’s Lauren Lewis and Kenmore East’s Katelyn Hemingway are the co-coaches for the North cheerleaders, and they will practice on the campus of the Bulldogs. The South cheerleaders will be co-coached by Eden’s Samantha Cappola and Orchard Park’s Lauren Schugardt, and their practices will be held at Orchard Park.

The North football captains are Jordan Theodore (Sweet Home), Mitchell Dates (Williamsville North), Amari Jones (Albion) and Evan Locke (Williamsville North). Dalton Caldwell (Falconer), Justus Hill (Maryvale), Brody Stevens (Orchard Park) and Luke Prince (Orchard Park) are the South captains.

Since 1976, the game has highlighted some of the best talent in Western New York and been a means to raise money for the Kensington Lions Club, which allows it to help the community whether it be charities and individuals with health conditions or impairments.

South roster

Camren Warburton, RB, Cheektowaga; Ricardo Kidd, RB, St. Francis; Nani Rivera, WR/DB, South Park; Mike Hayes, DB, West Seneca East; Markies Miller, DB, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences; Giovanni Pagan, WR, South Park; Quanteer Neallard, RB, Dunkirk; Ben Gocella, QB, Orchard Park; Isiah Williams, WR/DB, Cleveland Hill, Nyjuan Littlejohn, OLB, WNY Maritime/Health Science; Demarie Johnson, MLB, South Park; Jeffrey Leavell, QB/OLB, Hamburg; Emmett Reader, RB/MLB, Hamburg; Noah Skies, DB, Dunkirk; Justus Hill, RB/DE, Maryvale; Brody Stevens, WR/OLB/P, Orchard Park; Dalton Caldwell, MLB/RB, Falconer/Maple Grove; William Finn, K, Bishop Timon; Sean O’Brien, MLB, Jamestown; Micah Harry, RB, Lancaster; Aiden Matyas, DE, Hamburg; Greg Smith III, TE/DE, WNY Maritime/Health Sciences; Jamari Coleman, OL/DT/G, St. Mary’s; Anthony Kronbeck Jr., OL, JFK; Jamell Bishop, G, Cheektowaga; Luez Taylor, OL, Bishop Timon, Braedan Donnelly, DE/T, Iroquois; Luke Prince, C/DT, Orchard Park; Andrew Hughson, DT/T, Lake Shore.

North roster

Anthony Bowman, WR/DB, Lockport; Amari Jones, Albion, QB/DB, Azari Adugnae, WR/DB, McKinley; Aiden Pitts, QB/DB, Medina; Chris Bergman, WR/DB, Akron; Jordan Theodora, WR/DB/LB/DB, Sweet Home; Antonio Davis III, QB/DB, Bennett; Cole Smith, K/P, Lockport; Daniel Peoples, WR/DB, Williamsville South; Javon Jones, WR/DB, Albion; Shamonti Griffin, TE/DL, McKinley; Mike Ross, WR/DB, O’Hara/Nichols/Park; Tyler Ryan, WR/DB, Clarence; Alex Gallo, RB/LB, Tonawanda; Noah Skinner, RB/LB, Medina; Lucas Drees, RB, Roy-Hart/Barker/Lyndonville; Doug Washington, TE/LB/DL, Burgard/Performance; Christopher Williams, OL/DL, St. Joseph’s; Rayshawn Riley, OL/DL, McKinley; Killian Varas, OL/LB, St. Joseph’s; Mitchel Dates, OL/DL, Williamsville East; Patrick O’Hanrahan, OL/DL, Kenmore East; Colin Smith, OL/DL, Canisius; James Weaver, OL/DL, Lockport; Evan Locke, TE/OL/DL, Williamsville North .

North flag

Deanna Jacobi, Williamsville East; Lauren Cundra, Williamsville North; Amelia Andruschat, Clarence; Molly Martin, Williamsville North; Ireland Hall, Amherst; Molly Lyons, North Tonawanda; Samantha Furan, Niagara Wheatfield; Olivia Weissenburg, Sweet Home; Choloe Thorton, Niagara Falls; Arianna Kennedy, North Tonawanda; Hannah Farley, Clarence; Jenesis Caffee; Niagara Falls; Savannah Penetrante, Williamsville North; Leira Clark, Sweet Home; Gabby Irwin, Clarence.

South flag

Rayvin Rogers-Mumford, Health Sciences; Hannah Drennan, Pioneer; Maggie Kelly, Orchard Park; Olivia Kirk, Orchard Park; Anna Reif, Hamburg; Abby Szymkowiak, Frontier; Ashley Walawander, Hamburg; Tiffany Nguyen, Cheektowaga; Alyssa Salerno, Dunkirk; Brooke Eastman, Pioneer; Mallory Musterait, Orchard Park; Cassidie Pasek, Iroquois; Emily Pacheco.

North cheerleading

Skyler Allen, Kenmore East; Amari Clark, Sweet Home; Emma Davis, Williamsville North; Ashley Dellinger, Williamsville North; Miranda Dixon, Starpoint; Isabella Docker, Williamsville East; Rachel Dugan, Akron; Sarah Grover, Grand Island; Devin Hanna, North Tonawanda; Sage Hays, Kenmore West; Olivia Holt, Sweet Home; Anna Huber, Kenmore West; Carmella Ivancic, North Tonawanda; Deanna Jacobi, Williamsville East; Karen Levy, Clarence; Jessica Puchlerz, Starpoint; Gabbie Sawyer, Kenmore East.

South cheerleading

Arianna Baumgart, Orchard Park; Courtney Broska, Lancaster; Abigail Burkett, Orchard Park; Brie Chudy, JFK; Mikayla Cross, Frontier; Marissa Ellis, Iroquois; Isabella Flick, Maryvale; Anna Gatta, West Seneca East; Carmela Grandinetti, West Seneca East; Kaitlyn Hastie, Gowanda; Madison Hewitt, Pioneer; Madison MacNeill, West Seneca West; Julia Marrano, Hamburg; Riley Passariella, Maryvale; Charlotte Wagner, Iroquois, Shelby Weston, Gowanda.