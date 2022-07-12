46th annual Kensington Lions All-Star Classic to be held July 29 at Buffalo State

The 46th annual Kensington Lions All-Star High School Classic will take place on July 29 at 7 p.m. at Buffalo State’s Coyer Field.

Tickets are available for pre-sale at all practices for $12 and at the gate on gameday for $15. Tickets for children 12-and-under will be $5.

The game will feature graduated seniors and cheerleaders and a presentation will be made at halftime to acknowledge the Section VI girls flag football players for their pilot season.

Newfane’s Chuck Nagel will coach the north team and practices will be held at Lockport High School. Dan Russell of Lake Shore is coaching the south team, and its practice sessions will be held at Lakeshore High School. Both teams are scheduled to practice from July 18-27.

A banquet for players and their families is scheduled for July 28 at Lake Erie Banquet Facility in Lackawanna.

Since 1976, the game has been aimed to highlight some of the best talent in Western New York. Along with being a community showcase, the game is a fundraiser for the Kensington Lions Club, which allows it to help the community it serves.

In conjunction with Dick Gallagher, the Kensington Lions Club has a partnership with Kids Escaping drugs. The Kensington Lions Club said they plan to donate a “significant portion” of the game’s net proceeds to Kids Escaping Drugs. Last year, KEDS received $10,000 from the Kensington Lions Club.

North roster

Name High School Height Weight College or Vocation Ja'Mes Alexander Hutch Tech 6' 3" 295 Undecided Luke Atlas Wilson 5' 7" 160 Alfred University Jacob Coburn Kenmore East 6' 3" 205 Stony Brook University Alex Cook Williamsville East 6' 0" 200 Undecided Wyatt Cooper Niagara Wheatfield 6' 7" 255 SUNY Brockport Evan Davie Kenmore West 6' 5" 280 University of Buffalo Christian Dewer Williamsville South 5' 11" 170 Palmetto Preparatory Academy Xavior Fitzgibbon Wilson 5' 9" 194 Alfred State College Travis Fry Akron 5' 10" 165 Siena College Lamar Hampton Burgard / Perf Arts 5' 8" 170 Undecided Justin Horvath Grand Island 5' 9" 178 Alfred State College Ashton Kasprzak North Tonawanda 6' 4" 270 Buffalo State College Chris Kerr Newfane 5' 10" 220 Alfred State College Edgar Key III Bennett 5' 7" 222 Undecided Dwayne King Jr. McKinley 5' 11" 260 Hilbert College Momo (Moet) Koloko Sweet Home 6' 2" 190 Undecided Ryan Kramp Newfane 5' 11" 160 NCCC Joseph Kusmierski Jr. Niagara Falls 5' 9" 175 Military (Marines) Colby Lawrence Starpoint 6' 2" 215 Buffalo State College Jacob Lexner Kenmore East 6' 2" 215 University of New Haven Aidan Lin Williamsville East 6' 3" 270 Mercyhurst University Pharrell Livingston St. Joe's 6' 1" 230 University of New Haven Carson Marcus Starpoint 6' 0" 190 Buffalo State College Teddy McDuffie Jr. Amherst 6' 4" 200 SUNY Buffalo Anthony Molinaro Lockport 6' 2" 270 SUNY Brockport Ethan Mouyeos Williamsville North 6' 0" 240 Kent State Ryder Mule' Williamsville North 6' 0" 208 Undecided Matthew Murphy Williamsville South 6' 1" 220 Undecided Xzavion Nix Niagara Falls 6' 0" 160 Undecided Cole Pearlman Clarence 6' 6" 300 Edinboro University Iverson Poole Medina 5' 7" 150 Alfred State College Scott Raymond Clarence 6' 2" 225 St Francis University Trent Reid Lewiston Porter 5' 10" 170 Niagara University Jarin Rhim Medina 6' 3" 178 SUNY Brockport Jahmeek Riley Albion 6' 3" 190 SUNY Brockport Ben Sabato Hutch Tech 5' 11" 195 Erie Community College Lamar Thomas Canisius 5' 11" 175 Undecided Greg Thompson Medina 5' 9" 155 Undecided Logan Wendt Lockport 6' 3" 230 SUNY Cortland Zackary Wood Tonawanda 5' 10" 165 Undecided

South roster

Name High School Height Weight College or Vocation Carson Alberti Depew 5' 9" 160 Undecided Cole Baker Springville 5' 9" 150 Undecided Ian Behrens Lancaster 6' 0" 210 Undecided Joe Black St. Francis 6' 1" 270 Undecided Jaylen Butera Jamestown 6' 1" 195 Mercyhurst University Ben Ciesielski Orchard Park 6' 2" 255 Catholic University of America Kimal Clark St. Francis 5' 10" 190 Exercise Science Tavi Cruz South Park 6' 0" 240 Undecided Sebastian DeGolier Dunkirk 6' 3" 315 Utica University Joseph Delgado Jamestown 6' 5" 286 SUNY Brockport Parrell Fulgham South Park 5' 5" 176 Undecided Jackson Gowan Maple Grove 6' 0" 180 Jamestown Community College Logan Grinols Franklinville / Ellicottville 5' 10" 160 Undecided Quinn Harrington Eden 6' 2" 165 Undecided Jalen Henlon Cheektowaga 5' 10" 185 Undecided Terry Jurkiw Maryvale 5' 8" 160 St. Thomas Aquinas Connor Kerl Iroquois 6' 1" 270 Undecided Bobby Kersten Alden 6' 4" 180 Erie Community College Tyler Kersten Alden 6' 6" 200 SUNY Buffalo Noah Kimble Lancaster 6' 0" 170 Buffalo State College Trey Kleitz Iroquois 6' 0" 180 Roberts Wesleyan Christian Lewis St. Mary's Lancaster 5' 9" 200 Undecided Damien Littleton WNY Maritime / Health Science 6' 1" 210 Undecided Mathew Lotter Fredonia 5' 11" 225 Undecided Justin Massing CSP 5' 11" 230 Undecided Julian McGaughy Jamestown 6' 2" 290 SUNY Brockport Christopher Meadows Bishop Timon / St. Jude 5' 10" 187 Undecided Colin Nichol Depew 6' 2" 305 Alfred State College Hunter O'Donnell Lake Shore 5' 9" 205 Undecided Amar Paulk South Park 6' 0" 160 Undecided Jeffery Pilarski Bishop Timon / St. Jude 6' 0" 160 Hilbert College Jordon Rivers Lackawanna 5' 11" 160 Undecided Justin Rojek Cleveland Hill 6' 5" 230 St. John Fisher College James Valentine West Seneca East 6' 0" 260 Undecided Elijah Williams Cleveland Hill 6' 0" 295 St. John Fisher College Michael Zeltman JFK 5' 11" 200 Mercyhurst University