46th annual Kensington Lions All-Star Classic to be held July 29 at Buffalo State

The 46th annual Kensington Lions All-Star High School Classic will take place on July 29 at 7 p.m. at Buffalo State’s Coyer Field.
Tickets are available for pre-sale at all practices for $12 and at the gate on gameday for $15. Tickets for children 12-and-under will be $5.
The game will feature graduated seniors and cheerleaders and a presentation will be made at halftime to acknowledge the Section VI girls flag football players for their pilot season.
Newfane’s Chuck Nagel will coach the north team and practices will be held at Lockport High School. Dan Russell of Lake Shore is coaching the south team, and its practice sessions will be held at Lakeshore High School. Both teams are scheduled to practice from July 18-27.
A banquet for players and their families is scheduled for July 28 at Lake Erie Banquet Facility in Lackawanna.
Since 1976, the game has been aimed to highlight some of the best talent in Western New York. Along with being a community showcase, the game is a fundraiser for the Kensington Lions Club, which allows it to help the community it serves.
In conjunction with Dick Gallagher, the Kensington Lions Club has a partnership with Kids Escaping drugs. The Kensington Lions Club said they plan to donate a “significant portion” of the game’s net proceeds to Kids Escaping Drugs. Last year, KEDS received $10,000 from the Kensington Lions Club.
North roster
Name
High School
Height
Weight
College or Vocation
Ja'Mes Alexander
Hutch Tech
6' 3"
295
Undecided
Luke Atlas
Wilson
5' 7"
160
Alfred University
Jacob Coburn
Kenmore East
6' 3"
205
Stony Brook University
Alex Cook
Williamsville East
6' 0"
200
Undecided
Wyatt Cooper
Niagara Wheatfield
6' 7"
255
SUNY Brockport
Evan Davie
Kenmore West
6' 5"
280
University of Buffalo
Christian Dewer
Williamsville South
5' 11"
170
Palmetto Preparatory Academy
Xavior Fitzgibbon
Wilson
5' 9"
194
Alfred State College
Travis Fry
Akron
5' 10"
165
Siena College
Lamar Hampton
Burgard / Perf Arts
5' 8"
170
Undecided
Justin Horvath
Grand Island
5' 9"
178
Alfred State College
Ashton Kasprzak
North Tonawanda
6' 4"
270
Buffalo State College
Chris Kerr
Newfane
5' 10"
220
Alfred State College
Edgar Key III
Bennett
5' 7"
222
Undecided
Dwayne King Jr.
McKinley
5' 11"
260
Hilbert College
Momo (Moet) Koloko
Sweet Home
6' 2"
190
Undecided
Ryan Kramp
Newfane
5' 11"
160
NCCC
Joseph Kusmierski Jr.
Niagara Falls
5' 9"
175
Military (Marines)
Colby Lawrence
Starpoint
6' 2"
215
Buffalo State College
Jacob Lexner
Kenmore East
6' 2"
215
University of New Haven
Aidan Lin
Williamsville East
6' 3"
270
Mercyhurst University
Pharrell Livingston
St. Joe's
6' 1"
230
University of New Haven
Carson Marcus
Starpoint
6' 0"
190
Buffalo State College
Teddy McDuffie Jr.
Amherst
6' 4"
200
SUNY Buffalo
Anthony Molinaro
Lockport
6' 2"
270
SUNY Brockport
Ethan Mouyeos
Williamsville North
6' 0"
240
Kent State
Ryder Mule'
Williamsville North
6' 0"
208
Undecided
Matthew Murphy
Williamsville South
6' 1"
220
Undecided
Xzavion Nix
Niagara Falls
6' 0"
160
Undecided
Cole Pearlman
Clarence
6' 6"
300
Edinboro University
Iverson Poole
Medina
5' 7"
150
Alfred State College
Scott Raymond
Clarence
6' 2"
225
St Francis University
Trent Reid
Lewiston Porter
5' 10"
170
Niagara University
Jarin Rhim
Medina
6' 3"
178
SUNY Brockport
Jahmeek Riley
Albion
6' 3"
190
SUNY Brockport
Ben Sabato
Hutch Tech
5' 11"
195
Erie Community College
Lamar Thomas
Canisius
5' 11"
175
Undecided
Greg Thompson
Medina
5' 9"
155
Undecided
Logan Wendt
Lockport
6' 3"
230
SUNY Cortland
Zackary Wood
Tonawanda
5' 10"
165
Undecided
South roster
Name
High School
Height
Weight
College or Vocation
Carson Alberti
Depew
5' 9"
160
Undecided
Cole Baker
Springville
5' 9"
150
Undecided
Ian Behrens
Lancaster
6' 0"
210
Undecided
Joe Black
St. Francis
6' 1"
270
Undecided
Jaylen Butera
Jamestown
6' 1"
195
Mercyhurst University
Ben Ciesielski
Orchard Park
6' 2"
255
Catholic University of America
Kimal Clark
St. Francis
5' 10"
190
Exercise Science
Tavi Cruz
South Park
6' 0"
240
Undecided
Sebastian DeGolier
Dunkirk
6' 3"
315
Utica University
Joseph Delgado
Jamestown
6' 5"
286
SUNY Brockport
Parrell Fulgham
South Park
5' 5"
176
Undecided
Jackson Gowan
Maple Grove
6' 0"
180
Jamestown Community College
Logan Grinols
Franklinville / Ellicottville
5' 10"
160
Undecided
Quinn Harrington
Eden
6' 2"
165
Undecided
Jalen Henlon
Cheektowaga
5' 10"
185
Undecided
Terry Jurkiw
Maryvale
5' 8"
160
St. Thomas Aquinas
Connor Kerl
Iroquois
6' 1"
270
Undecided
Bobby Kersten
Alden
6' 4"
180
Erie Community College
Tyler Kersten
Alden
6' 6"
200
SUNY Buffalo
Noah Kimble
Lancaster
6' 0"
170
Buffalo State College
Trey Kleitz
Iroquois
6' 0"
180
Roberts Wesleyan
Christian Lewis
St. Mary's Lancaster
5' 9"
200
Undecided
Damien Littleton
WNY Maritime / Health Science
6' 1"
210
Undecided
Mathew Lotter
Fredonia
5' 11"
225
Undecided
Justin Massing
CSP
5' 11"
230
Undecided
Julian McGaughy
Jamestown
6' 2"
290
SUNY Brockport
Christopher Meadows
Bishop Timon / St. Jude
5' 10"
187
Undecided
Colin Nichol
Depew
6' 2"
305
Alfred State College
Hunter O'Donnell
Lake Shore
5' 9"
205
Undecided
Amar Paulk
South Park
6' 0"
160
Undecided
Jeffery Pilarski
Bishop Timon / St. Jude
6' 0"
160
Hilbert College
Jordon Rivers
Lackawanna
5' 11"
160
Undecided
Justin Rojek
Cleveland Hill
6' 5"
230
St. John Fisher College
James Valentine
West Seneca East
6' 0"
260
Undecided
Elijah Williams
Cleveland Hill
6' 0"
295
St. John Fisher College
Michael Zeltman
JFK
5' 11"
200
Mercyhurst University