46th annual Kensington Lions All-Star Classic to be held July 29 at Buffalo State

  • Updated
  • 0
Amherst HS at Sweet Home football (copy)

Amherst QB Nick Tiberi hands off to Teddie McDuffie Jr. (21) during the high school football game with Amherst at Sweet Home on April 1, 2021. McDuffie is expected to play in the Kensington Lions Club All-Star Classic on July 29.

 Robert Kirkham
The 46th annual Kensington Lions All-Star High School Classic will take place on July 29 at 7 p.m. at Buffalo State’s Coyer Field.

Tickets are available for pre-sale at all practices for $12 and at the gate on gameday for $15. Tickets for children 12-and-under will be $5.

The game will feature graduated seniors and cheerleaders and a presentation will be made at halftime to acknowledge the Section VI girls flag football players for their pilot season.

Newfane’s Chuck Nagel will coach the north team and practices will be held at Lockport High School. Dan Russell of Lake Shore is coaching the south team, and its practice sessions will be held at Lakeshore High School. Both teams are scheduled to practice from July 18-27.

A banquet for players and their families is scheduled for July 28 at Lake Erie Banquet Facility in Lackawanna.

Since 1976, the game has been aimed to highlight some of the best talent in Western New York. Along with being a community showcase, the game is a fundraiser for the Kensington Lions Club, which allows it to help the community it serves.

In conjunction with Dick Gallagher, the Kensington Lions Club has a partnership with Kids Escaping drugs. The Kensington Lions Club said they plan to donate a “significant portion” of the game’s net proceeds to Kids Escaping Drugs. Last year, KEDS received $10,000 from the Kensington Lions Club.

North roster

Name

High School

Height

Weight

College or Vocation

Ja'Mes Alexander

Hutch Tech

6' 3"

295

Undecided

Luke Atlas

Wilson

5' 7"

160

Alfred University

Jacob Coburn

Kenmore East

6' 3"

205

Stony Brook University

Alex Cook

Williamsville East

6' 0"

200

Undecided

Wyatt Cooper

Niagara Wheatfield

6' 7"

255

SUNY Brockport

Evan Davie

Kenmore West

6' 5"

280

University of Buffalo

Christian Dewer

Williamsville South

5' 11"

170

Palmetto Preparatory Academy

Xavior Fitzgibbon

Wilson

5' 9"

194

Alfred State College

Travis Fry

Akron

5' 10"

165

Siena College

Lamar Hampton

Burgard / Perf Arts

5' 8"

170

Undecided

Justin Horvath

Grand Island

5' 9"

178

Alfred State College

Ashton Kasprzak

North Tonawanda

6' 4"

270

Buffalo State College

Chris Kerr

Newfane

5' 10"

220

Alfred State College

Edgar Key III

Bennett

5' 7"

222

Undecided

Dwayne King Jr.

McKinley

5' 11"

260

Hilbert College

Momo (Moet) Koloko

Sweet Home

6' 2"

190

Undecided

Ryan Kramp

Newfane

5' 11"

160

NCCC

Joseph Kusmierski Jr.

Niagara Falls

5' 9"

175

Military (Marines)

Colby Lawrence

Starpoint

6' 2"

215

Buffalo State College

Jacob Lexner

Kenmore East

6' 2"

215

University of New Haven

Aidan Lin

Williamsville East

6' 3"

270

Mercyhurst University

Pharrell Livingston

St. Joe's

6' 1"

230

University of New Haven

Carson Marcus

Starpoint

6' 0"

190

Buffalo State College

Teddy McDuffie Jr.

Amherst

6' 4"

200

SUNY Buffalo

Anthony Molinaro

Lockport

6' 2"

270

SUNY Brockport

Ethan Mouyeos

Williamsville North

6' 0"

240

Kent State

Ryder Mule'

Williamsville North

6' 0"

208

Undecided

Matthew Murphy

Williamsville South

6' 1"

220

Undecided

Xzavion Nix

Niagara Falls

6' 0"

160

Undecided

Cole Pearlman

Clarence

6' 6"

300

Edinboro University

Iverson Poole

Medina

5' 7"

150

Alfred State College

Scott Raymond

Clarence

6' 2"

225

St Francis University

Trent Reid

Lewiston Porter

5' 10"

170

Niagara University

Jarin Rhim

Medina

6' 3"

178

SUNY Brockport

Jahmeek Riley

Albion

6' 3"

190

SUNY Brockport

Ben Sabato

Hutch Tech

5' 11"

195

Erie Community College

Lamar Thomas

Canisius

5' 11"

175

Undecided

Greg Thompson

Medina

5' 9"

155

Undecided

Logan Wendt

Lockport

6' 3"

230

SUNY Cortland

Zackary Wood

Tonawanda

5' 10"

165

Undecided

South roster

Name

High School

Height

Weight

College or Vocation

Carson Alberti

Depew

5' 9"

160

Undecided

Cole Baker

Springville

5' 9"

150

Undecided

Ian Behrens

Lancaster

6' 0"

210

Undecided

Joe Black

St. Francis

6' 1"

270

Undecided

Jaylen Butera

Jamestown

6' 1"

195

Mercyhurst University

Ben Ciesielski

Orchard Park

6' 2"

255

Catholic University of America

Kimal Clark

St. Francis

5' 10"

190

Exercise Science

Tavi Cruz

South Park

6' 0"

240

Undecided

Sebastian DeGolier

Dunkirk

6' 3"

315

Utica University

Joseph Delgado

Jamestown

6' 5"

286

SUNY Brockport

Parrell Fulgham

South Park

5' 5"

176

Undecided

Jackson Gowan

Maple Grove

6' 0"

180

Jamestown Community College

Logan Grinols

Franklinville / Ellicottville

5' 10"

160

Undecided

Quinn Harrington

Eden

6' 2"

165

Undecided

Jalen Henlon

Cheektowaga

5' 10"

185

Undecided

Terry Jurkiw

Maryvale

5' 8"

160

St. Thomas Aquinas

Connor Kerl

Iroquois

6' 1"

270

Undecided

Bobby Kersten

Alden

6' 4"

180

Erie Community College

Tyler Kersten

Alden

6' 6"

200

SUNY Buffalo

Noah Kimble

Lancaster

6' 0"

170

Buffalo State College

Trey Kleitz

Iroquois

6' 0"

180

Roberts Wesleyan

Christian Lewis

St. Mary's Lancaster

5' 9"

200

Undecided

Damien Littleton

WNY Maritime / Health Science

6' 1"

210

Undecided

Mathew Lotter

Fredonia

5' 11"

225

Undecided

Justin Massing

CSP

5' 11"

230

Undecided

Julian McGaughy

Jamestown

6' 2"

290

SUNY Brockport

Christopher Meadows

Bishop Timon / St. Jude

5' 10"

187

Undecided

Colin Nichol

Depew

6' 2"

305

Alfred State College

Hunter O'Donnell

Lake Shore

5' 9"

205

Undecided

Amar Paulk

South Park

6' 0"

160

Undecided

Jeffery Pilarski

Bishop Timon / St. Jude

6' 0"

160

Hilbert College

Jordon Rivers

Lackawanna

5' 11"

160

Undecided

Justin Rojek

Cleveland Hill

6' 5"

230

St. John Fisher College

James Valentine

West Seneca East

6' 0"

260

Undecided

Elijah Williams

Cleveland Hill

6' 0"

295

St. John Fisher College

Michael Zeltman

JFK

5' 11"

200

Mercyhurst University

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

