Western New York softball is receiving the attention it warrants, as three players were named state players of the year in their respective classes Wednesday by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports (NYSSCOGS).

Clarence junior and Rutgers commit Ella Harrison was named the Class AA Player of the Year, and coach Todd Banaszak was recognized as the Class AA Coach of the Year after the team won its second New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship in school history.

Nardin junior and Tennessee commit Erin Nuwer was named the Class A Co-Player of the Year with Maine-Endwell’s Olivia Lewis. Nuwer’s coach, Jordan Dudish was named the Coach of the Year, as the Gators won the Monsignor Martin championship in three game against St. Mary's. Nuwer was typically the best player on the field, as she had a 0.77 ERA and 131 strikeouts, along with a .438 batting average.

In Class C, St. Mary’s junior Alexandra Packard received the Player of the Year distinction as the Lancers reached the Martin finals series. In the circle, she had a 2.36 ERA and 94 strikeouts. Packard’s batting average was .308.

Gowanda coach Michael Maloney won the Class C Coach of the Year after leading the Panthers to their first state championship in his second season at the school.

A number of Western New York players also received all-state first-team designations, along with each of the players of the year: in Class AA, Orchard Park sophomore Ava Farina; in Class A, Williamsville East senior catcher Ella Wesolowski; in Class B, Depew junior catcher Mia Vanelli; in Class C, Gowanda freshman pitcher Addison Kota and St. Mary's senior Katie Pyszczek; and in Class D, Westfield pitcher Haleigh Dellow.

Class AA

First team: Ella Harrison-11, Clarence; Ava Farina-10, Orchard Park.

Second team: Ella Johel-12, Williamsville North; Ella Zobel-12, Clarence.

Third team: Jillian Locher-11, Frontier.

Fourth team: Evelyn Wozniak-11, Orchard Park.

Fifth team: Ava White-11, Niagara Falls.

Seventh team: Cassidy Weller-11, Frontier.

Class A

First team: Erin Nuwer-11, Nardin; Ella Wesolowski-12, Williamsville East.

Second team: Olivia Russ-12, West Seneca East.

Third team: Emily Gorman-11, Nardin.

Fourth team: Molly Staum-12, Nardin; Julia Kwitchoff-11, Niagara Wheatfield.

Class B

First Team: Mia Vannelli-11, Depew

Third team: Madeline Grieble-12, Iroquois; Jordan Lucas-11, Fredonia.

Fourth team: Alyssa Kingston-11, East Aurora; Kayla Lynn-12, Falconer; Jordan Kanick-12, Depew.

Class C

First team: Alexandra Packard-11, St. Mary’s; Katie Pyszczek-12, St. Mary’s; Addison Kota-9, Gowanda.

Second team: Olivia Harrington-12, Chautauqua Lake.

Fourth team: Ella Dovey-12, St. Mary’s.

Class D

First team: Haleigh Dellow-12, Westfield.

Third team: Eva Gnadzinski-10, Westfield.