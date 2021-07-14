 Skip to main content
3 locals headed to national Under Armour tournament
Three Western New York boys lacrosse players have been named to the Upstate NY Under Armour All-America team that will compete in a tournament later this month in Maryland against talents from other parts of the country.

The prospects are Canisius’ Walker Popko (Class of 2022) and Colton Schoenberger (Class of 2024), and West Seneca East’s Luke Osmanski (Class of 2024).

Schoenberger and Osmanski will play on the Command Team for 2024 and 2025 graduates. Popko is a member of the Highlight Under-22 team.

Tryouts for the teams were July 8 in Auburn. Teams from all the regions will compete in a tournament July 29 to Aug. 1 in Maryland. Teams represent 12 regions. The downstate kids play on CONNY, which is players from Connecticut and New York.

