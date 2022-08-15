25 to Watch: Tyler Smart, St. Joe's lacrosse and soccer

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Tyler Smart

School: St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute

Sport: Lacrosse

Need to know: A two-time All-Western New York first-team selection, he’s the reigning Monsignor Martin Co-Player of the Year and was chosen to the All-Catholic first-team last spring. He also was selected to the all-state large schools first team and named a U.S. Lacrosse Academic All-American.

During his stellar junior season, Smart set a St. Joe’s record for points in a season with 111 – 59 goals and 52 assists. He also had 70 ground balls.

He helped lead the Marauders to their sixth consecutive league championship and has been a captain each of the last two seasons.

As a sophomore, Smart had 41 goals and 19 assists for 60 points and had 34 ground balls. He was selected to Under Armour and U.S. Lacrosse All-America teams and was first-team All-Catholic as well as team's offensive MVP.

Smart also wears the coveted No. 23 in honor of former St. Joe’s star Paul Englert Jr., who died in 2013, and worn by the player who best represents the Marauders program. He is the sixth player to wear the number in Englert’s honor.

He has continued to play for the highly regarded Sweet Lax travel program out of Rochester.

He also plans to play varsity soccer at St. Joe’s this fall, returning to the sport after focusing on only lacrosse the last few years.

Smart committed to the Air Force Academy last spring.

“That was a target school for him,” coach Peter Hudecki said. “He wants to be able to serve his country and he wanted to look at the service academies and Ivy League schools first. He patiently was waiting for them to make a decision. When he got word, he was the happiest kid on earth. He’s had other schools reach out, but he is completely happy with Air Force.”