25 to Watch: Tori Unverdorben, Portville volleyball

Tori Unverdorben

Tori Unverdorben of Portville.

 Buffalo News file photo
As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Tori Unverdorben

School: Portville

Sport: Volleyball

Need to know: Unverdorben continues to be a force on the court and is coming off an All-WNY first-team selection and her third All-CCAA honor as she helped lead Portville to its sixth New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship since 2008. Portville won Class D titles in 2014 and '15 and Class C titles in 2017, 2018 and 2021 and reached the Class C final in 2019.

The 5-foot-7 outside hitter recorded 305 kills, 86 aces, 417 digs (fifth in the state) and a .422 hitting percentage (seventh in the state). 

She was named to the Class C all-tournament team after posting 18 digs, 14 kills and five blocks in the state championship final against Millbrook. Unverdoben was chosen to the Class C all-state second team. 

Having lost only two seniors from last year’s team, Portville could be be in a good spot to repeat as state champions for the first time since winning Class D titles in 2014 and 2015.

A longtime beach volleyball player with the OC Beach Team in Portville, Unverdorben played in the USA Junior Beach Nationals in 18U last month in Florida. She has played at the junior beach nationals every summer since she has been 12 years old, with the exception of in 2020 when the tournament was not held. She also has played in multiple indoor junior nationals with the Octane club program. 

– Clevis Murray

Sports Reporter

Born and raised in Boston, MA. My experience includes The Boston Globe, The Arizona Republic, The Athletic, The Tennessean, Bleacher Report and NBC Sports Northwest. Open to suggestions and connections: Cmurray@buffnews.com

