25 to Watch: Sophie Auer, Lewiston-Porter soccer and basketball

As the start of the high school sports seasons approaches, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Sophie Auer.

School: Lewiston-Porter.

Sport: Soccer/basketball.

Need to know: Sophie Auer did things in twos as a junior. Two Section VI championships. Two All-Western New York honors. Two selections to the Class B all-state first team. Two Niagara Frontier League Co-Player of the Year awards.

Auer starred in soccer and basketball as the Lancers won the Class B championships in both sports.

In soccer, she was named the Class B state player of the year and helped lead Lew-Port to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s championship game for the first time since 1996. Auer scored in regulation as the Lancers beat Section VIII champion Wheatley, 2-1, in overtime in the state semifinal. Lew-Port finished the season at 17-1-1.

She was selected to the Coaches' All-WNY second team after finishing fourth in the section in goals (34), third in assists (20) and third in points (88).

Auer enters her senior year with 151 points and could become the fourth Lew-Port girls soccer player to eclipse 200 career points.

On the basketball court, Auer was named to the All-WNY small schools first team. She averaged 18.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.7 steals and 3.6 assists en route to leading Lewiston-Porter to the Class B1 and overall Class B titles. She averaged 20.1 points in the postseason. Lew-Port finished 21-4.

The 5-9 Auer also eclipsed the 1,000-career point mark in a Class B1 semifinal victory against East Aurora.