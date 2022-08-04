25 to Watch: Shane Cercone, Canisius basketball

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Shane Cercone.

School: Canisius.

Sport: Basketball.

Need to know: Cercone is looking forward to a big senior season, with a list of championships and accolades to build off.

He averaged 19.9 points and 8.9 rebounds and was named to the All-Western New York large schools first team, the All-Catholic first team and the Class A all-state third team.

Cercone helped the Crusaders to another Manhattan Cup title, the school's third state Catholic High School Athletic Association Class A championship, a 23-5 overall record and a 15-game winning streak to end the season. Cercone had a game-high 29 points in an 85-47 victory over Fordham Prep in the state final.

With the graduation of Declan Ryan, the reigning Allen Wilson Buffalo News Player of the Year, Cercone could see his on-court responsibilities swell.

He currently has Division I offers from Fairfield University and the University at Albany. He is scheduled to play for the Buffalo team in the New York State Fair Basketball Tournament in late August in Syracuse.