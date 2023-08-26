With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Sebastian Latorre

School: St. Joseph’s

Sport: Boys lacrosse

Need to know: Entering his senior season in the spring, Latorre wants it to be a memorable one.

“I plan to lead my team next year to a state title and our eighth Monsignor Martin championship,” he said.

The Marauders have advanced to two straight Catholic High School Athletic Association state championship games, and Latorre is hoping the third time is the charm. More often than not, Latorre, a midfielder, is doing his job, as he finished his junior season with 67 ground balls, 28 caused turnovers and six assists. His reliability and ability to be better than the opposition led Latorre to be selected to the All-WNY and All-Catholic first teams.

There’s an expectation of winning while wearing Marauder maroon, as they’ve won seven straight league championships and finished this past season No. 1 in The News’ boys lacrosse poll. Although there will be changes to the lineup due to key players having graduated, Latorre will provide a sense of consistency whenever he’s on the field.

When he’s not playing with St. Joseph’s, Latorre’s club team is Sweetlax Lacrosse.