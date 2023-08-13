With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Sage Sabatino.

School: Amherst.

Sport: Flag football.

Need to know: Sabatino was named the All-Section VI Co-Player of the Year and selected to the first team after leading the Tigers to a 9-3 record and second-place finish in Division II and a Section VI quarterfinals appearance.

Amherst had five wins in 2022 as part of the initial flag football pilot program, but increased that total to nine in 2023, the first year the sport was recognized.

As the Tigers' quarterback, Sabatino had 241 completions and completed 58% of her passes for 2,549 yards. She threw 30 touchdowns and 19 passing conversions, while also being a threat on the ground, picking up 1,182 rushing yards with 15 touchdowns and three conversions.

With flag football becoming a New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship sport in the spring, Sabatino will be a player to watch as the Tigers aim to be the first state champion.

Sabatino is committed to the sport and was part of the Buffalo Bills' inaugural flag football event in 2022.

She also plays field hockey and was named to the ECIC II second team with a team-high six goals, and is a forward on the basketball team.