25 to Watch: Rashard Perry, Bennett football

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Rashard Perry.

School: Bennett.

Sport: Football.

Need to know: Three-star recruit is ranked among the top 10 in New York State among recruiting services and has what Tigers coach Steve McDuffie likes to call “grown man strength.”

At 6-foot-3 and 245 pounds, Perry uses his speed and power to burst through opposing offensive lines. He is coming off a season in which he led the state with 23 sacks, and had a team-high 110 tackles, and 24 tackles for loss, and was named to the All-Western New York first team.

Perry’s defensive dominance was a key cog as Bennett (11-2) advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class AA state championship game at the Carrier Dome, his future college home. Perry committed to Syracuse in April.

"Everything just points to Syracuse for being the best option for me," Perry said. "They got everything I wanted. My parents and everyone can come to my games without traveling for."

McDuffie said Bennett is expected to return all its starting linemen and is aiming for another deep playoff run.

On offense, Perry started at left guard and helped Bennett average 379 rushing yards per game.

Bennett opens Sept. 2 at McDowell in Erie, Pa.