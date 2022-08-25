25 to Watch: Owen Mulderig, St. Francis soccer

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Owen Mulderig

School: St. Francis

Sport: Soccer

Need to know: During a junior season in which he was named to the All-Western New York large schools first team, Mulderig was second on the Red Raiders in goals (seven), first in assists (five) and second in points (19).

He also earned All-Catholic honors for the second consecutive season and helped lead St. Francis to a 12-6-2 record and a third-place finish in Monsignor Martin with a 7-3 league record.

A four-year starter and three-time team captain, coach Jason Cretacci said, Mulderig is "an extension of the coaching staff in the locker room and on the pitch. His touch, vision and speed of play are amongst the best I have coached in 20 years at St. Francis. He puts defenses under pressure."

He has improved each season and led the team with five goals and three assists in the Covid-shortened 2021 season.

He played this summer with the WNY Flash and also attended ID camps at Cortland and the University of Rochester. He is being recruited by four schools in the state, Cretacci said.

St. Francis is scheduled to open the season Aug. 30 at Orchard Park.