25 to Watch: Nolan Smith, Hamburg baseball

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Nolan Smith.

School: Hamburg.

Sport: Baseball.

Need to know: He was viewed as the best baseball player in Western New York as the recipient of the Colpoys/Barrows Cup and was named the All-Western New York Large Schools Player of the Year.

The award was well earned as Smith was a key reason Hamburg advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class A championship game. It was one of the most successful seasons in program history. The current players were in elementary school the last time the Bulldogs reached the state baseball semifinals in 2015.

In the state semifinal – a 6-3 victory against Section VIII's Calhoun – Smith allowed four hits in seven innings and hit the go-ahead home run in the fourth.

“He is one cool cucumber. He’s cooler than the rest of us, that’s for sure,” Hamburg coach Derek Hill said after the game. “He’s been our force all year, and you knew, if it was the first pitch or the 89th pitch, you were getting everything he had today.”

During the 2022 season, Smith led the Bulldogs in home runs (three), was second in hits (28), RBIs (22) and doubles (eight) and was third in triples (two). When he was pitching, Smith started a team-high eight games with a 7-0 record and had a 1.63 ERA along with a team-high 44 strikeouts in 47.1 innings.

Smith has spent the summer playing travel ball with the Thunderwolves organization.