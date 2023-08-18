With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Who: Noel Barlette.

School: Orchard Park.

Sport: Cross country / track and field.

Need to know: Barlette began competing in the steeplechase during her sophomore year, but within a year, she had improved her time by almost 30 seconds.

Last year at the New Balance Nationals, she finished ninth in 7:12.45 in the 2,000-meter event.

Last month, she earned All-America status at the New Balance Nationals with a fifth-place finish in a personal-best 6:45.53 as Western New York athletes took three of the top five spots.

"I think New York is really stacked when it comes to steeple runners and just female distance runners in general," Barlette said. "To see that three Western New York runners placed in the top five is really cool, especially since we're all friends and we're all from Section VI."

She also competed at the nationals in the Rising Stars’ 800, 1,500 and mile with personal-best times in all three event and was 11th in the 1,500 (4:42.80) and 15th in the mile 5:03.54). Her time in the 800 was 2:17.37.

The nationals completed a spring and summer in which she was 12th in the 1,500 at the New York State Public High School Athletic Association Championships in 4:28.38. She qualified in the steeplechase after finishing second in the state qualifier (7:00.72) but opted for the 1,500. She had won the Class AA title in the 1,500 in 4:43.50.

At the state indoor championship, Barlette qualified in the 1,000 meters and finished 15th in 2:57.66.

As good as she has been on the track, Barlette has starred in cross country.

She was named the All-Western New York Junior Runner of the Year last fall, repeated on the All-WNY first team and was named to the all-state third team in Class A.

She placed third at the prestigious McQuaid Invitational (17:39), was second at the ECIC championships (18:21.1), third in Class A sectionals (18:36.6) after winning the race the previous two years, 11th in Class A at state meet (19.10.4) and 10th in the Federation meet (19:03.3). She ended her season by finishing 10th in the Nike Cross Nationals New York Regional (19:14).