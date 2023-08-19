With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Who: Noah Albano.

School: St. Francis.

Sport: Baseball.

Need to know: Albano was the Georgetown Cup Most Valuable Player after throwing a complete-game shutout with seven strikeouts in Game 1 of the finals series as the Red Raiders won the championship for the first time in five seasons.

The always-reliable Albano had a 2.02 ERA in 12 appearances, with 67 strikeouts in 52 innings pitched and was selected to the All-Western New York large schools first team and the All-Catholic first team.

At the plate, he hit .250 with 12 hits, 11 runs, eight RBIs and four doubles.

He has spent his summer primarily playing with the WNY Prospects and also attended baseball camps at Vanderbilt and Arizona State.

Albano also has been trying to add a cutter, while increasing velocity on his fastball and sharpening his curve, slider and changeup.

“I have been working mastering a five-pitch arsenal and being as effective as I can with all pitches,” he said.

Albano said he has several Division I offers but declined to name the schools and said he has had “interest from schools all over.”