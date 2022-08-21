25 to Watch: Nick Moore, Amherst basketball

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Nick Moore

School: Amherst

Sport: Basketball

Need to know: When the Tigers needed a big play, Moore found a way to deliver.

For example, with less than 30 seconds remaining in the final quarter of the Section VI Class A2 final, Moore intercepted a pass and took it to the Health Sciences basket to ice a wild fourth-quarter comeback and secure a 50-45 victory for the Tigers' first sectional title since 2017. Moore also scored 20 points in the victory.

Amherst had a historic season that featured a 23-3 record, a 16-game winning streak, the overall Class A title, a Far West Regional title and a spot in the state Class A state semifinals.

Moore, a 6-foot-1 guard, averaged 16.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 2.9 steals per game last season and scored at least 20 points in nine games and had five double-doubles.

He was named to the All-Western New York large schools first team, and could be looking at an increased role with the graduation of All-WNY large schools second-team selection Teddy McDuffie and several other seniors.