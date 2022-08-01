25 to Watch: Natalie Myslinski, Clarence field hockey and lacrosse

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Natalie Myslinski.

School: Clarence.

Sport: Field hockey/lacrosse.

Need to know: Myslinski is one of few athletes to make the All-Western New York first team in two sports, and has accomplished the feat twice in field hockey and lacrosse with an opportunity to three-peat.

She already has given a verbal commitment to the University of Colorado for lacrosse, but before her final high school lacrosse season comes her final field hockey season. Last fall, she had six goals and 16 assists for the high-scoring Class A field hockey champion Red Devils, who reached the state semifinals.

Last spring in lacrosse, she was one of six Western New York girls players named a U.S. Lacrosse All-American. Myslinski was sixth in Section VI in assists with 30, and eighth in points with 89 as Clarence won its first sectional title since 2003 in girls lacrosse.

Along with her offensive skills, she led the section with 59 caused turnovers and 21 interceptions, and was third in ground balls with 76.