25 to Watch: Molly Martin, Williamsville North field hockey, ice hockey and lacrosse

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Molly Martin

School: Williamsville North

Sport: Field hockey/hockey/lacrosse

Need to know: Martin is a three-sports athlete in field hockey and lacrosse for Williamsville North and for the combined Williamsville ice hockey team. She has established herself as one of the best all-around performers in Western New York, having earned an All-WNY selection in each sport. She made first team in field hockey and Federation ice hockey, and third team in lacrosse.

In field hockey, the three-time team MVP had 16 goals and 25 assists for 41 points last fall, tying her for first in Section VI in assists with Clarence's Elle Ridge and placing her second in points behind Akron's Lacey Berghorn (45).

Martin's ability to score and create opportunities for others helped lead the Spartans to a 13-3 record and the Class A championship game.

The ice has become another home for her. She's been been on varsity since freshman year and eight goals and six assists for 14 points, and had two game-winning goals last season as the team captain, but is known for being a lockdown defender. Williamsville advanced to the sectional championship game and has created an expectation of winning, with three consecutive sectional titles in 2019, 2020 and 2021 and a state championship in 2019.

Martin will be the lone returning All-Federation first-team selection and could be in for a big season.

In lacrosse, Martin led the Spartans in goals (30), assists (11) and points (41).