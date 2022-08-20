25 to Watch: Miranda Burgett, Williamsville North track and field and basketball

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Miranda Burgett

School: Williamsville North

Sport: track and field, basketball

Need to know: When Burgett won the girls NYSPHSAA Division I and federation pentathlon titles, she was rightfully excited, "It’s kind of an ego boost,” she said.

At the state meet in June, she saved her best for last, winning the event with a personal best and school record total of 3,401 points, and winning the competition by 178 points.

That moment on the podium of her flexing her left bicep and biting the medal was years in the making.

“From having no states the past two years to come back and be a state champion, all of the hard work and dedication put into this sport by me and my coaches paid off,” she said.

During the Section VI Class AA team championships, Burgett finished the 100-meter hurdles in 15.51 seconds to record a top 25 time in the state. At the same event, she won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 1:03.84, which was top-50 in the country and broke the meet record set by Falconer’s McKenna Maycock in 2014. Burgett left that event also winning the high jump with a state top-25 mark of 5-4.

“She’s a very well-rounded and talented kid,” Williamsville North coach Caitlin Triantafillou said. “You don’t get many athletes like her as a coach. It’s been an honor to coach her over the last couple of years. She has a lot of potential left and she can do anything and is willing to do anything for the team.”

While Burgett is noted for her success on the track, she also was named to the All-WNY large schools second team last season in basketball and was named to the All-WNY large schools second team in volleyball for the Fall II season in 2020-2021. She did not play play last fall.

On the basketball court last winter, she averaged 11.6 points and 18.5 rebounds, and her 369 total boards were second in Section VI. She was named honorable mention all-state in Class AA.

Her dominance on the boards helped lead the Spartans to the ECIC II division title, the Class A1 final and a 20-3 overall record.