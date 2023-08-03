With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Mia Vannelli.

School: Depew.

Sport: Softball, basketball.

Need to know: Vannelli has “a lot of big goals” for her senior seasons in softball and basketball, and that shouldn’t be a surprise.

Among them: Becoming the second player in school history to reach 2,000 points in basketball. Winning an elusive state championship in softball. Adding a few more individual softball records to the many she already owns.

“I’m looking forward to two great seasons and going out with a bang,” she said.

Vannelli has juggled her two sports during the summer. She was on the travel softball circuit with the Original TC Tremors, based in Binghamton, and finished her season last weekend. She also has been working Wednesdays with the Depew girls basketball team.

As a junior, the catcher had a .566 batting average with 30 hits, 14 singles, six doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 34 RBIs, and a school-record 41 runs. She was named to the all-state Class B first team.

Vannelli, a Stony Brook softball commit, led the Wildcats to a 16-4 record, 13-1 in ECIC III. Depew advanced to the Section VI Class B1 semifinals.

Over the last three seasons, Vannelli has hit .610, .603, and .566, respectively, and was the All-Western New York Player of the Year in 2022 and was named to the All-WNY first team in 2022 and 2023.

On the basketball court, Vannelli was an All-WNY second team small schools selection after averaging 19.1 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 1.8 steals per game. She scored in double figures in every game and had 12 20-point games, 13 double-doubles, and three 15-rebound outings.

Vannelli helped lead the Wildcats to their first Far West Regional game and was also an all-state Class B second-team selection. The All-ECIC small schools first teamer needs 382 points to join former teammate Kaylee Krysztof as the only members of the school's 2,000-point club.