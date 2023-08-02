With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Marcus Harrison.

School: St. Francis.

Sport: Football.

Need to know: It is rare for a Western New York football player to commit to a Southeastern Conference program, yet Harrison is the anomaly.

Ranked by 247 Sports as a three-star recruit and the third-best prospect in New York state, he’ll be continuing his career at Georgia, home of the reigning two-time College Football Playoff champions.

“I know it’s a great decision, and a four-year decision,” Harrison said. “I know my family is very happy with what they had, and it’s a program that wins and it’s Georgia. I felt happy there, and I felt that I connected with the players there and it felt like home.”

Being a 6-foot-8, 315-pound offensive lineman with a 7-foot wingspan, Harrison is a brute force, and has made life difficult for opposing defenses. He is an All-Catholic, All-Western New York and all-state selection, and only figures to keep getting better.

"I've been hitting the weights super hard," Harrison said. "I've been spending time with family when I won't be able to in the next couple years. I've been working on fast feet and being able to move my body."

Harrison created gaps for St. Francis’ offense, helping the Red Raiders win the Monsignor Martin championship and advance to the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association championship game.

St. Francis opens Sept. 2 at home against Benedictine from Ohio, and it will be hard to miss Harrison.

"For senior year, I will just have to live up to the hype," he said.