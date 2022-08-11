25 to Watch: Luca Buscaglia, Williamsville East soccer

As the start of the high school sports seasons approaches, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Luca Buscaglia

Sport: Soccer

School: Williamsville East

Williamsville East soccer coach Tony Schiappa calls Luca Buscaglia “the quarterback of our attack” from his center attacking midfield spot.

Buscaglia, one of only two juniors selected to the overall All-Western New York first team in boys soccer last fall, is “great at attacking backlines with speed and his passing distribution is amongst the best in Western New York.”

Buscaglia, a four-year varsity player, had 15 goals and 16 assists last season and has 28 goals and 31 assists for his Flames career.

A three-time All-ECIC II first-team selection and two-year captain, he has led the program to two consecutive Section VI Class A1 championships and a 46-5-3 record over the past three seasons as a starter.

He scored two goals in a 3-2 sectional semifinal victory against Sweet Home to help the Flames come from behind and reach the A1 final.

Buscaglia is being heavily recruited by Niagara and other schools in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, among others. He also plays club soccer for the ECNL WNY Flash 05s Elite program.

If the name sounds familiar in soccer circles, brother Trey plays at Daemen and sister Bella played at Canisius College. Younger brother Nico is a freshman starter on the Williamsville East varsity.