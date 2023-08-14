With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Linnea Neureuther.

School: Springville.

Sport: track and field.

Need to know: A breakout junior year saw Neureuther win New York State Public High School Athletic Association Division II state championships in the triple jump (school-record 37-8.25 meters) and 100-meter hurdles (15.08 seconds).

She not only became the first Griffin to win a track and field state title since 1980, but became the first to win two state championships.

Overall, Neureuther took home five medals, finishing third in the 400-meter hurdles (1:04.68), seventh in the Federation triple jump (36-6) and eighth in the Federation 10 hurdles (15.20).

Kelly Brogan had won the state discus title in 1980 for Springville.

“Never did I really expect to leave with two blue signs for the state championship, so it was pretty cool,” Neureuther said. “And I ended up leaving with five medals, so it feels pretty good.”

She had only started running the 100 hurdles this past season after having run the 55 hurdles during the indoor season.

During the Section VI Class B team championships, Neureuther led the Griffins to a second-place finish with victories in the 100 and 400 hurdles, the triple jump and the long jump.

Throughout the season, coach Mark Heichberger noticed her development and how she willingly imparted what she has learned to her teammates.

"She's improved every single year," he said after the state meet. "She's a very hardworking girl and is wonderful. It's awesome and, honestly, the best part is not just her development as an athlete, but she helps so much with the younger kids and it's helped our program as a whole. She's just a great kid overall and I have a year left with her and I'm counting my blessings."

Neureuther also is already looking ahead to her senior year.

"It’s comforting to know that I have a whole other season and it’s not the last of everything yet," she said.