She has scored 76 goals in 42 games in three seasons.

After receiving interest from Harvard, Georgia, Stanford, USC and more, Ullmark committed to the University of North Carolina.

Her dominance on the field led her to receive an invite-only training camp with the U17 U.S. Women’s National Team. In January, she was named to the East roster for the Continental Tire ECNL National Selection Game at the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch, Florida.