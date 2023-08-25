With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Lauren Draszkiewicz

School: Frontier

Sport: Girls lacrosse

Need to know: Draszkiewicz was Frontier’s last line of defense and, more often than not, made crucial plays for the Falcons. The goalie spent 825 minutes protecting the net. With almost 14 hours of defense to her name, she had 98 saves, recorded three shutouts and had a .573 save percentage to help Frontier go 13-3 in games she played in, including and an appearance in the Section VI Class B semifinals.

Confidence is a virtue for Draszkiewicz, who is able to read a play and communicate what she sees to her teammates.

Entering her senior year, Frontier will look to return to its sectional championship ways. It had won four straight prior to last season.

Outside of playing for Frontier, Draszkiewicz played club lacrosse for Empress. When she isn’t in the classroom, she’s helping teach French in an elementary school and is a member of Frontier’s technology club. She’s aiming to train at least 4-5 days a week as she aims to become the best athlete possible.

Draszkiewicz will continue her lacrosse career at St. Bonaventure and will major in engineering, physics and biology.

– Clevis Murray

0 Comments Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Clevis Murray Sports Reporter Follow Clevis Murray Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

false