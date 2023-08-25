With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.
Name: Lauren Draszkiewicz
School: Frontier
Sport: Girls lacrosse
Need to know: Draszkiewicz was Frontier’s last line of defense and, more often than not, made crucial plays for the Falcons. The goalie spent 825 minutes protecting the net. With almost 14 hours of defense to her name, she had 98 saves, recorded three shutouts and had a .573 save percentage to help Frontier go 13-3 in games she played in, including and an appearance in the Section VI Class B semifinals.
Confidence is a virtue for Draszkiewicz, who is able to read a play and communicate what she sees to her teammates.
Entering her senior year, Frontier will look to return to its sectional championship ways. It had won four straight prior to last season.
Outside of playing for Frontier, Draszkiewicz played club lacrosse for Empress. When she isn’t in the classroom, she’s helping teach French in an elementary school and is a member of Frontier’s technology club. She’s aiming to train at least 4-5 days a week as she aims to become the best athlete possible.
Draszkiewicz will continue her lacrosse career at St. Bonaventure and will major in engineering, physics and biology.
– Clevis Murray