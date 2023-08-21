With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Who: Kerrigan McCarthy.

School: Orchard Park.

Sport: Ice hockey.

Need to know: How long has McCarthy been the backstop for the Frontier/Franklinville/Lake Shore/Orchard Park program? An astounding 2,300 minutes-plus over four seasons.

The 5-foot-5 McCarthy, who played 572 minutes as an eighth-grader, prepares for her senior season after having been named to the All-Federation first team as a freshman and a junior and the second team as a sophomore.

With that sort of longevity, it’s no surprise that McCarthy said she’s most appreciative of being able to share the ice with some of her best friends and people she’s known her whole life.

She has had a save percentage of better than 90% in each season, including .904 last season when she had a 2.60 goals against average and made 282 total saves.

As a sophomore, she had an 11-5-2 record with three shutouts, a .931 save percentage and 1.54 goals against.

As a freshman, she played the most minutes of any goalie in league games with 312 (354 total) and posted a .920 save percentage with a 2.02 GAA and faced 200 shots.

As an eighth-grader, she faced 272 shots and have a save percentage of .919 and a GAA of 1.74.

McCarthy also has played for the Buffalo Regals and Buffalo Bisons programs.