25 to Watch: Kaylie O'Brien, Clarence soccer

As the start of the high school sports seasons approaches, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Kailey O'Brien.

Sport: Soccer.

School: Clarence.

O’Brien has been selected to the Coaches All-Western New York first team as a sophomore and a junior and now aims for a third.

She was one of two underclassmen on the Coaches All-Western New York first team last season, joining Nichols sophomore Linda Ullmark.

Last fall, O’Brien had team highs of 22 goals and 57 points and tied for the team lead in assists in her third year as a starter. Her point total tied for 10th in Section VI. She also was named to the all-state third team in Class AA.

O’Brien, who also plays for the Empire United Soccer Academy, announced her commitment to Youngstown State in March.

As a sophomore, she also had team highs with nine goals and 27 points and tied for the team lead with nine assists in an abbreviated season. She also was named to the all-state second team in Class AA.

The two-year team captain enters her senior season with 55 goals, 37 assists and 147 career points as the Red Devils aim to return to the top of Section VI.