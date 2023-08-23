With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Jordan Alexander.

School: Amherst.

Sport: Boys basketball.

Need to know: All Alexander needed was one season at Amherst to prove he’s one of the best players in the area. Selected to first-team All-WNY large schools after averaging 23.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game, his production earned him a nod on All-ECIC and ECIC II first teams.

He’s a Section VI Class A champion and was more than reliable on the offensive end. Alexander had 14 20-point games, eight 25-point outings, and two 30-point contests. He also was able to clean the boards with five games of at least eight rebounds and he played the passing lanes to have at least four steals in eight contests.

During the team’s visit to Kentucky, Alexander scored a season-high 37 points versus Louisville Central. Against Williamsville South, Alexander had 27 points, 14 rebounds and five steals. In the Tigers’ last game of the season against Section V’s Irondequoit, Alexander scored 50 percent of the team’s points.

Following the graduation of Nick Moore, a two-time All-WNY large schools selection, more of the offensive load will run through Alexander this season for the Tigers to have a chance to three-peat as sectional champions for the first time since 1956-1958.

Alexander will be representing “Team 716” this weekend in the New York State Fair basketball tournament.