With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Ja’Meer Thomas.

School: Bennett.

Sport: Football.

Need to know: Thomas was the true definition of a utility player during Bennett’s run to a New York State Public High School Athletic Association Class AA state championship.

He was second on the team in rushing yards (722), carries (76) and rushing touchdowns (seven) while leading the Tigers in receptions (37), receiving yards (813) and touchdowns (10). Thomas also had kick and punt return touchdowns, recovering fumbles for touchdown and even threw a couple of touchdown passes.

There wasn’t anything on the field he couldn’t do offensively. Thomas was named to the All-Western New York first team and all-state Class AA first team.

In the state semifinal game, the 5-foot-10, 170-pound Thomas had 10 carries for 64 yards and a touchdown. As a receiver, he had five receptions for 103 yards and a touchdown.

Thomas had an 80-yard fumble return for a touchdown in the state championship game to cap Bennett’s 42-8 victory and a season of adversity, which was highlighted by the Tigers having to forfeit their first four wins of the season.

With Jayden Lewis and Cureem Hathcock having graduated, Thomas figures to get even more of the offensive load, especially if Bennett wants a chance to repeat.

He currently holds offers from Stony Brook, Merrimack, Maine and Akron.