With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Jakye Rainey

School: Nichols

Sport: Boys basketball

Need to know: At 5-foot-9, Rainey is one of the best scorers in Western New York, coming off a season in which he led Monsignor Martin in scoring at 27.6 points. He also grabbed 6.1 rebounds and played the passing lanes for 2.4 steals per game. His production earned him All-WNY and All-Catholic honors after his special season. Rainey is known for his scoring and shooting ability and is always a threat to light up the scoreboard when he gets hot. Rainey had three 50-point games, 10 30-point outings, scored 10 3-pointers in a game twice, and had seven games with five 3-pointers a season ago.

His 50-point games were against Canisius, Bishop Timon and St. Francis. Against the Tigers and Red Raiders, Rainey poured in at least 10 3-pointers. He also scored at least 10 points in 24 of the 25 games he played.

Nichols finished 15-10, its most wins since the 2014-15 season, and placed fourth in Monsignor Martin with a 9-5 record.

His play on the court is a reflection of what he wants in life, and that’s to go somewhere with the game of basketball.

“I don’t want to be like the rest of these ballplayers, I want to go somewhere with this,” Rainey said.

Rainey has spent the summer improving his game with the Corey Graham Elite program and on the Under Armour Rise Circuit he established himself as one of the better scorers against competition from across the country with multiple 30-point games. During a three-game stretch, he hit 23 3-pointers combined.