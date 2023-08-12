With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Jaiden Harrison.

School: Bishop Timon.

Sport: Basketball.

Need to know: Harrison enters his senior season 447 points shy from passing Cheektowaga alum Dominick Welch as Western New York’s boys all-time leading scorer.

The 6-foot-4 guard should accomplish the feat if he averages at least 18.6 points during the 24-game regular season.

With Timon expected to return three of its four leading scorers, led by Harrison, the Tigers could repeat as Manhattan Cup champions and return to the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association Class A state championship game.

During his junior season, Harrison was an All-Western New York small schools first-team selection and All-Catholic first team selection after leading the Tigers to their first Manhattan Cup championship in 22 years. Harrison had 21 points and seven rebounds in the 72-57 victory against Canisius in the title game.

“We know what we’re capable of, we just got to go do it,” Harrison said after the victory. “That’s what we did. We all came together and defended and rebounded.”

The Tigers finished the season 24-4, their most wins in at least two decades, and went 12-2 in Monsignor Martin play.

Harrison averaged 22.1 points, 6.9 rebounds, 4 assists and 2.6 steals. He also had six 30-point games and seven double-doubles.

He described his summer season with the Corey Graham Elite program as "great." He averaged 18 points, five rebounds and six assists against national-level competition.

Harrison has offers from Albany and Fairfield.

Asked his goals for his final high school season: "Repeat as MMA champs, then states, then federations!"