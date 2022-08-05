25 to Watch: Jaden Crumpler, Niagara Falls, wrestling

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Jaden Crumpler.

School: Niagara Falls.

Sport: Wrestling.

Need to know: One of the state's best wrestlers at 118 pounds last season, Crumpler advanced to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association final, falling to Northport’s Matt Marlow by a 3-1 decision with Marlow scoring the winning points with seven seconds remaining in the match.

On his way to the state tournament, Crumpler won the Section VI Class AA championship and the Division 1 state qualifier.

Crumpler went 32-3 on the season with 19 wins by fall and had won 17 consecutive matches heading into the state final.

He also won the sectional title in the abbreviated spring wrestling season in 2021.

Crumpler is 72-16 for his career and is seeking to join current University of Oklahoma star Willie McDougald as the only Niagara Falls wrestler to win a state championship. McDougald won titles in 2018 and 2020.