25 to Watch: Gretchen Dolan, Williamsville South girls basketball

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Gretchen Dolan.

School: Williamsville South.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Sport: Basketball.

Need to know: The term “walking bucket” was created for someone such as Dolan.

An All-Western New York large schools first teamer, the 5-9 star led Section VI in scoring at 38.4 points per game, scoring 40-plus points in 10 games, including a stretch of scoring more than 40 seven times in an eight-game stretch. She also had three 50-point games, including a 52-point performance against Hamburg for the Class A sectional title.

Dolan was also named to the all-state first team in Class A and has earned a bevy of Division I offers during the summer, thanks in part to her play for the Philly Rise organization in AAU. Syracuse, Clemson, Harvard, Central Florida, St. John’s and Illinois are just a few of the schools vying for Dolan’s commitment.

Entering her fifth season as a starter, there is no reason to think Dolan won't be able to have another great offensive season as a senior and should be in the conversation for the Sister Maria Pares Buffalo News Player of the Year.