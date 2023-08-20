With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Erin Nuwer.

School: Nardin.

Sport: Softball.

Need to know: Nuwer’s junior season was a reminder as to why she’s one of the top players in the state and country.

She was named the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports Class A Co-Player of the Year and the All-Western New York Pitcher of the Year, repeated as the All-Catholic Player of the Year and was the inaugural recipient of the Sarros-Weiss Cup.

Ranked No. 10 in the Class of 2024 by Extra Innings Softball, the Tennessee commit had a 0.77 ERA and 131 strikeouts in 72.1 innings and surrendered just 32 hits.

When batting, her average was .438 batting average with 35 runs, 15 RBIs, nine doubles, three triples, and two home runs.

She pitched an inning in late July in the Premier Girls Fastpitch All-American Game as the nation’s top juniors played against the top sophomores. She became the third Western New York softball player selected to the PGF national showcase events in three years. Lancaster pitcher Madi Balk played in the High School All-American Game last year before heading to Florida State, and Williamsville East catcher Ella Wesolowski played in the Futures game as a sophomore in 2021.

Nuwer led Nardin (19-4) a Monsignor Martin championship, the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association state semifinals and the Gators were tied in the final rankings as the No. 1 Class A team in the state.

Over the last couple of years many athletes from Western New York have received Division I attention, with Nuwer among those in the spotlight, and she said she believes there’s a ton of talent in the area.

“You wouldn’t expect so many good players to come out of Buffalo,” Nuwer said. “I think the coaches around here are great because we can always have the resources that we need. People in Buffalo have grit and will do whatever they need to get what they want. I think that’s something all of us have and we look to each other if we need something. We use our talents to bring each other together and uplift one another.”