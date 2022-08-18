25 to Watch: Elle Ridge, Clarence field hockey and lacrosse

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Elle Ridge

School: Clarence

Sport: Field hockey/lacrosse

Need to know: Ridge is among the few athletes chosen to the All-Western New York first teams in two sports, having been selected in field hockey and lacrosse.

During the field hockey season, she led the Red Devils to a Section VI Class A championship with a team-high 40 points (fourth in Section VI) on 15 goals and 25 assists. Ridge had been named to the All-WNY second team as a sophomore.

Ridge also has developed her national reputation as a previous participant in the U16 Next Championships and the Futures Program from USA Field Hockey.

Clarence, which finished 17-1, reached the state semifinals for the first time in program history and advanced beyond the sectionals for only the third time. The roster only had four seniors, so expectations are again high.

On the lacrosse field, Ridge helped lead Clarence to its first sectional title since 2003. She had two goals and an assist in a 13-11 victory against Lancaster in the Class A final.

In only her second year playing the sport, she finished second last spring in Section VI caused turnovers with 40, and was 12th in groundballs with 53.