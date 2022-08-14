25 to Watch: Ella Wesolowski, Williamsville East softball

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Ella Wesolowski

School: Williamsville East

Sport: Softball

Need to know: Wesolowski is one of the best softball players in the state and is coming off a junior season in which she was named the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports softball player of the year in Class A for the second consecutive season.

A Mississippi State commit and the back-to-back ECIC II Player of the Year, she batted .339 the season and connected on nine doubles, two triples, three home runs, 16 RBIs, and had 17 runs in her fifth varsity season.

Wesolowski, an All-Western New York first-team selection in 2022, led the Flames to their fifth consecutive Class A1 title.

That followed a sophomore season in which she was named the All-WNY Player of the Year after hitting .500 (28 for 56) with five home runs and drove in 27 runs.

Wesolowski has spent her summer playing for the Top Gun Fastpitch program in tournaments in Ohio, Colorado and California, though she and her family tested positive for Covid-19 after the tournament in Colorado and she missed events in Texas and Chicago. She was able to return in time for the PGF Premier National Championships.

"It was tough knowing I couldn’t be out on the field with my team, but I knew I had to focus on getting better for California," she said. "At the end of every summer, California is one of the biggest tournaments to participate in. It was a little nerve-racking going into the tournament after being off for weeks due to Covid, but I was just happy to be back on the field with my teammates."

Wesolowski plans to attend a camp this month at Mississippi State and has her official visit scheduled for November.