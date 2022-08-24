25 to Watch: Eddie Kwarciak, Grand Island volleyball and hockey

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Eddie Kwarciak

School: Grand Island

Sport: Volleyball and hockey

Need to know: Kwarciak was named to the All-Western New York first team in volleyball as he had 289 kills and a .257 hitting percentage for the Niagara Frontier League champions who went 12-0 in league play.

A two-time All-Niagara Frontier League first-team selection, he was a big reason why the Vikings reached the Section VI Division 2A final last fall and won the sectional championship in the Fall II season the previous spring.

He recorded 24 kills in a five-game heartbreaker against West Seneca West in the final in November.

On the ice, Kwarciak had 18 goals, 23 assists, and 41 points, good for seventh in the Western New York Federation, and he was named to the first team in the NFL Division. He was one of only two juniors in the top 10 in points in the the Federation, behind Iroquois/Alden junior Braden Axelson, who had 42 points.

With him in the lineup, GI went 15-7-0-2 and 10-2 in division play and advanced to the small schools sectional title game.

That followed a sophomore season in which he was fourth in the Federation with 33 points on 16 goals and 17 assists in 15 games.

Kwarciak also showed his scoring touch in April in the Scotty Bowman Showcase at KeyBank Center, scoring two goals to help the Buffalo Juniors capture the Tim Horton Memorial Cup with a 4-0 victory against the Rochester Juniors.