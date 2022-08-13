25 to Watch: Dylan Evans, Orchard Park football

As the start of the high school sports seasons approaches, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Dylan Evans emerged as a serious playmaking threat for the Orchard Park football team last season, and just kept catching touchdowns.

Evans was named to the All-Western New York first team offense after posting 830 yards on 54 catches and 17 touchdowns, three shy of matching the Western New York record, but enough to set an OP standard.

At 6-foot-3, he has gained about 10 pounds from his listed weight last season and has put in the work in the offseason to improve his route running and become a more complete receiver along with getting bigger and stronger.

Evans has offers from Vanderbilt, Marshall, Navy, Army and Cornell.

He also has the advantage of again playing with OP quarterback Ben Gocella, who threw for more than 2,700 yards and had 34 total touchdowns (31 passing, three rushing). The two have played together since their Little Loop days. Evans said he’s “very fortunate” to have been able to play with Gocella.

One change is that Craig Dana is no longer the Quakers’ head coach. Assistant Steve Cieslik has been promoted to head coach and assistant Chris Frankowski will call the plays on offense.

“He is going to add some new wrinkles to it as the new play caller,” said Evans, while also calling Dana “a great coach.” “Coach Cieslik has been great during the summer. He’s very hard on the team and pushes us to be the best we can be.”

As for what that means for Evans’ role, he said it won’t change: “Just doing what I can do to help the team win.”