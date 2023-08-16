With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Drew Leardini.

School: Lewiston-Porter.

Sport: Soccer.

Need to know: He was selected as an All-American and to the all-state small schools first team by United Soccer Coaches after leading Section VI in scoring with 99 points for the Class B champions.

Leardini, also chosen to the All-Western New York first team, had 39 goals and section-best 21 assists. The 5-foot-10 forward enters his senior season with 59 career goals.

“His work ethic and tenacious approach to continually improve combined with his skill and athleticism is what stands out with him,” coach Rick Sweeney said. “He is a creative player that can hurt an opponent multiple ways. He is not just a goal scorer, he has the ability to find open teammates after drawing multiple defenders his way.”

As good as he was throughout, he was even better in big games. In overall Class B final against Lafayette, he scored the game-tying goal with 7:17 remaining in regulation and then the game-winner in overtime for a 2-1 victory.

“He has an uncommon knack of rising up in big moments and making the decisive plays when outcomes are still in doubt,” Sweeney said.

Leardini, who also plays for the Western New York Flash, helped push the Lancers to the state semifinals for the first time in 29 years.

“Our expectations are high as a team,” Sweeney said. “We are not going to shy away from that, we want to play on big stages and deliver in big moments. I know Drew has high expectations for himself as well, but he has our team atop the list of his priorities.”

Lew-Port opens the season Sept. 6 against Kenmore East and dives right in with four games in the second week of the regular season.

“Although our expectations are high, knowing we can certainly compete with the top soccer programs in Western New York and New York State, we know that there are many teams that will give us all that we can handle and take us down if we do not bring our best effort,” Sweeney said. “We will be focused on the immediate task at hand and look past nobody.”