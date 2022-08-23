25 to Watch: Dalton Harper, Maryvale baseball

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Dalton Harper

School: Maryvale

Sport: Baseball

Need to know: Harper was Maryvale's starting catcher on the 2018 Section VI Class A sectional championship team as a seventh-grader, and he's continued to grow from there.

Harper made All-Western New York for the second consecutive year last spring and was named the ECIC III Player of the Year, leading the Flyers to the Class B1 semifinals and ECIC III title. Maryvale went 17-5 overall and 10-2 in ECIC III. He had a batting average of .478 and had 32 hits, 29 runs, 21 RBIs, eight doubles, four triples and a home run. When the Flyers needed him to pitch, he went 5-2 in 47 innings with a 1.33 ERA and had 78 strikeouts. Opposing hitters had a .185 average against him. Both his losses came against Depew.

Harper holds the program record for career home runs and figures to leave Maryvale with many more records.

"Dalton had another tremendous season helping us win ECIC III division title," coach Ryan Mohr said. "He shut down teams' running game as a catcher and picked multiple guys off first. He was stellar on the mound and rarely had a bad at-bat and never really saw many good pitches to hit. He has an unmatched work ethic and is a great overall young man."

Ranked as the No. 1 catcher in the state by Perfect Game, Harper announced his commitment to play Division I baseball at Georgia Southern.

During his sophomore season, Harper batted .435 along with 26 RBIs, five homers to set the single season program record.