With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Cohen Springer

School: Bishop Timon

Sport: Hockey

Need to know: Springer was selected to the Division I all-state second team following a 13-goal, 25-assist, 38-point season as the Tigers' captain. Springer had three multi-goal games and was selected to play in the Scotty Bowman Cup. His ability to score and create for his teammates led Bishop Timon to a 12-9-1 record and the opening round of the Monsignor Martin playoffs.

The All-Federation first-team member had three games with a season-high four points against Aquinas, Sweet Home/Depew and Plattsburgh. His season high in assists was four, reaching the mark against Aquinas.

Springer has a 97 grade point average and is a member of the National Honor Society. He aspires to become a professional hockey player and use his earnings to help his community, combat homelessness and help his parents because they’ve helped him his entire life. His inspiration is Tim Kennedy, a Bishop Timon graduate, who went on to a six-year NHL career, which included a stint with the Sabres.

During his sophomore year, Springer led Bishop Timon in points and, when he wasn’t on the ice, he spent his days helping teach hockey clinics to aspiring hockey players and helped run practices with the Buffalo Regals AAA team.