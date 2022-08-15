25 to Watch: Clara Strack, Hamburg basketball

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Clara Strack

School: Hamburg

Sport: Basketball

Need to know: Strack might be Hamburg’s best basketball player, regardless of gender. The All-WNY large schools first team member holds multiple school records, including a 47-point outing versus Jamestown last season.

The Virginia Tech verbal commit averaged 26.5 points (second in Section VI) and 16.9 rebounds (first in Section VI) and led the Bulldogs to their third consecutive Class A1 title.

Strack, a 6-foot-3 forward/center was one of three Western New York players to be named to the Class A all-state first team, joining Gretchen Dolan of Williamsville South and Shay Ciezki of St. Mary's.

Barring a setback, she should become the Bulldogs’ all-time leading scorer, also regardless of gender, surpassing Adam Zoeller, Class of 2001. With 1,236 career points, she is 148 from passing Zoeller's total.

Her nightly performances at Hamburg and on the AAU scene earned her Power 5 offers from Ohio State, Indiana, Wake Forest, Georgia Tech and more. She announced her commitment to the Hokies in late June. Strack is believed to be the first Hamburg girls basketball player to go Division I in at least 30 years.

She was also recently featured on ESPNU when her AAU team, Exodus (NY), competed in the Nike EYBL 17U championship game in Chicago.

Hamburg, which was 19-5 last season, will be without Madelyn Harrison, who graduated and will be playing Division I volleyball at Saint Peter’s. She averaged 11.7 points per game last season.

Harrison’s absence diminishes the paint presence the Bulldogs had and figures to put more responsibility on Strack.