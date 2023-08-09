Name: Cam Catrabone.

School: Williamsville North.

Sport: Wrestling.

Need to know: Currently ranked No. 24 nationally in the Class of 2024 and second in New York State by Flo Wrestling,

He achieved the feat by pinning his opponent 2:56 into the match.

Immediately after the win, Catrabone, a Michigan commit, went viral for his postmatch celebration of drinking out of his shoe, which was the capper on a fantastic junior year.

Beyond what he accomplished in the state, he won the prestigious Grappler Fall Classic in the elite high school division at 140 pounds in October in Michigan and then placed sixth at the Super 32 in North Carolina, an event he described as the "biggest and most difficult tournament in the nation." He was second at the Powerade tournament in Pennsylvania.

At one point, he was ranked No. 2 in the nation at his weight class.

With a 47-2 record during the high schools season, it felt like whenever he was on the mat it was just a matter of time until the referee was raising his arm.

Catrabone is a five-time sectional champion and will be going for his sixth this season, and never lacks confidence.

“Once I put someone on their back, they’re not getting off,” Catrabone said after winning his fifth sectional. “I believe I’m the baddest dude in the country, so, yeah, I was confident. I’m appreciative of the support I get from all around the country and my family, I’m blessed.”

After the high school season, Catrabone went 10-1 at the NHSCA Nationals Duals in Virginia Beach, Va.

His summer program has been slowed by a knee injury, but he said, "I should be good for the season."

He again plans an ambitious schedule and said he likely will wrestle at 145 in the Powerade and Beast of the East event, but is thinking he will wrestle at 152 for the state meet.

"I’m not sure yet ," he said. "It just depends what my body wants to do."

With his wrestling pedigree, Catrabone hasn't ruled out pursuing MMA after college and has a 1-0 amateur record. But first he has his senior season at Williamsville North and then his time in Ann Arbor, where his father, Jeff, was a three-time All-American.