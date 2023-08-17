With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Brianna Barr-Buday.

School: Nichols.

Sport: Basketball.

Need to know: A walking double-double, the 6-foot-2 Barr-Buday averaged team highs with 16.2 points, 12.8 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game for Nichols with 22 double-doubles.

Her reliable production led to a revival season for the Vikings, who won the Monsignor Martin regular season and playoff championships and advanced to the New York State Catholic High School Athletic Association’s Class AA championship game.

"This was absolutely a goal for me when I came to Nichols," Barr-Buday said. "Coming to a team that had a lot of losses to getting better each year I've been here. This year, I was determined for us to win our league and get to states."

She was named to All-Catholic A first team, the All-Western New York large schools first team and all-state second team in Class AA.

Some of the top performances for the University at Buffalo commit came against Cardinal O’Hara (26 points, 12 rebounds, five steals), Lancaster (20 points, 22 rebounds) and Manhasset’s St. Mary’s in the state final (24 points, 18 rebounds).

Nichols finished the season 21-5 and had notable wins versus Randolph, Lewiston-Porter, Williamsville South and Cardinal O’Hara twice. Barr-Buday played a pivotal role in the Vikings notching such victories.

Barr-Budday spent the summer playing for the XGEN Elite program on the AAU circuit and also attended the NCAA College Basketball for Women Academy in Memphis.

With the end of the AAU season in early August, she has been doing her own training.

“My vertical leap, strength and conditioning is where I’m focused,” she said. “I’m also working on improving ball handling and being able to dunk next season.”

With the team having graduated three of its leading scorers, Barr-Buday’s offensive responsibility will increase for Nichols to have a chance at repeating last season’s success.

“I’d really like to continue building on my double-doubles record,” she said. “I’m really hoping to break a couple of Nichols school records, too, as long as it suits what my team needs from me.”