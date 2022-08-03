25 to Watch: Angelina Napoleon, Allegany-Limestone cross-country and track

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Angelina Napoleon.

School: Allegany-Limestone.

Sport: Cross-country, indoor track and field, outdoor track and field

Need to know: Napoleon’s junior year was legendary. In each sport, she won a state championship – Class C cross-country, 1,000 meters in indoor track and 800 meters and 2,000-meter steeplechase in outdoor track and field.

Along with establishing herself as a premier talent in New York State, nationally she was setting records as well. During the Section VI state outdoor qualifier, Napoleon set the national high school record and the U.S. U20 mark in the steeplechase with a time of 6 minutes, 24.32 seconds.

Napoleon was named the All-Western New York Co-Runner of the Year in girls cross-country after winning the NYSPHSAA Class C title in 18:37.7, becoming the first cross-country state champion from A-L. She was seventh in the Federation race (18:32) and was 12th at the Eastbay Eastern Regionals, covering 5,000 meters in 18:25.5. She is also a two-time All-WNY first team selection, two-time CCAA champion and two-time Section VI winner in Class C.

At the indoor state meet in Staten Island in March, she won the 1,000 meters in 2:49.65 and was second in the high jump with a 5-feet, 7-inch clearance.

At the outdoor state meet at Cicero-North Syracuse in June, she won the 800-meter state and Federation titles in 2:08.58 and the steeplechase in 6:30.59, a state meet record. That followed winning the 400, 1,500, 3,000 and the steeplechase at the Division 2 sectional meet.

“The whole goal was to be first overall, and I got the job done and I’m happy about that,” she said after the state meet.

Napoleon enters her senior year with eyes on repeating in multiple events.