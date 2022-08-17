25 to Watch: Aaron Gasiewicz, Lancaster swimming

As the start of the high school sports seasons approach, The Buffalo News is spotlighting 25 members of the Class of 2023 who can be seen at athletic venues around Western New York.

Name: Aaron Gasiewicz

School: Lancaster

Sport: Swimming

Need to know: He won state and Federation titles in the 200-yard individual medley in March with a Section VI record time of 1:50.49 to become Lancaster's first swimming state champion since Joe Pearson in 1997.

His time made him a National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association All-American in the event.

Gasiewicz also finished second in the state meet in the 100-yard butterfly in 49.83 seconds.

"I was very happy with my races," Gasiewicz said after the state meet. "I dropped my times, got All-American consideration ... that was my goal, along with a state title."

He also competed in the state meet in the 200 medley relay and 200 freestyle relay. As a team, Lancaster finished ninth in the state meet.

At the Section VI state qualifier, Gasiewicz won the 100 butterfly with a time of 50.8 seconds and 100 breaststroke in 58.58 seconds. In total, he qualified for the state meet in eight of the 10 race types and was named the Most Outstanding Performer for the qualifier.

During the summer he competed in the USA Swimming Futures Championship, and advanced to the finals in the 100 butterfly final (30th, 57.43 seconds) and 200 breaststroke (26th, 2:26.37).

He also made the final in the 400 IM, finishing with a personal-best time of 4:43.08 for 22nd place and also set a personal best in the 50 butterfly final with a time of 26.51.

"He's got potential to qualify and place really well in three or four different events," Lancaster coach Zach Healy said. "We'll see what Aaron wants to do once we get to work and what he's got his eyes set on."