Here are some of Western New York's girls lacrosse players to watch entering the 2023 season. Players are listed in no particular order, starting with the seven returning Coaches All-WNY first-team selections from last spring.

First team All-WNY returnees

Tristan Davis, Niagara Wheatfield, 12, attack: Dominant is the word to describe Davis’ junior season. She led Section VI in goals (80) and points (97), and her ability to put the ball in the net helped lead the Falcons to the Section VI Class B semifinal. She reached 100 career goals last season. Plans to continue her career at Brockport.

Ava Kreutzer, Lancaster, 12, attack: Established herself as one of the best in the area, jumping from All-WNY third team as a sophomore to first team as a junior. Her play warranted such recognition, as she had 54 goals, 34 assists, 88 points and 99 draws and led the Legends to a Class A finals appearance. Has signed with Youngstown State University.

Lily Koslowski, Grand Island, 12, attack: Canisius College signee finished eighth in Section VI with 63 goals, including her 100th career goal. Coming off a junior season in which she led the Vikings to their first league and sectional titles in program history, along with having a program-record 118 goals and counting.

Chloe Luther, Gowanda, 11, midfielder: Lone sophomore on the All-WNY first team last season was 13th in the section in goals (65), including the 100th of her career, and points (82). For her career, she has 148 goals and 52 assists for 200 points. Committed to Division I Jacksonville University in October.

Elle Ridge, Clarence, 12, defense: Helped lead the Red Devils to their first sectional championship since 2003 and then to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class A state semifinal. Ridge finished second in Section VI in caused turnovers with 40 and was 12th in groundballs with 53. Had two goals and one assist in sectional final against Lancaster. Committed last week to play field hockey at American University.

Natalie Myslinski, Clarence, 12, midfield: Two-time first-teamer also was named to the U.S. Lacrosse All-American team last spring. Coming off a season with 59 goals, 30 assists (sixth in Section VI) and 89 points (eighth). University of Colorado signee led the section with 59 caused turnovers and 21 interceptions, along with 76 ground balls, which ranked third. Named All-WNY Co-Player of the Year for field hockey in the fall.

Caroline Baldwin, Nardin, 11, midfield: Two-time All-Catholic first-team selection led the Gators to the Monsignor Martin championship game. Two-time captain had a team-high 52 goals, including the 100th of her career, and 56 points. She enters her senior season with 119 career goals and will continue her career at Duquesne.

Names to know

Maria Salvo, Sacred Heart, 12, midfield: Selected to All-Catholic first teams in each of the last two seasons and was named to All-WNY second team last year. As a junior, she had 56 goals and seven assists for 63 points on a Sharks team that made it to the first round of the Monsignor Martin playoffs.

Lilli Rauch, Buffalo Seminary, 10, midfield: Lone freshman selected to the All-Catholic first team last spring following a season with 53 goals, 11 assists and 64 points. Rauch averaged 4.1 goals and 4.9 assists per game.

Brynn Hall, Eden, 12, midfield: Recorded 19 goals and 11 assists last spring to make the All-WNY second team. Has signed to continue her lacrosse career at Division II Mercyhurst.